Scarborough Athletic take up option to tie down keeper Tommy Taylor

Tommy Taylor, left, celebrating the cup win
Scarborough Athletic boss John Deacey are taking up the option to extend keeper Tommy Taylor's contract at the club.

After a superb season in the Evo-Stik Premier, Deacey is making sure that Taylor is the first person, apart from the players currently on contract, to come back for the 2019-20 campaign.

The players that are already tied down for next season are skipper Michael Coulson, Wayne Brooksby and Jack Johnson.

He said: "Tommy is a great lad, he's somebody that we want around the club. taking up the option on him was a no brainer.

"His attitude is superb both on and off the park is superb.

"He has a real affinity to Scarborough Athletic. All you had to do is watch him after the cup final win when he went straight to the supporters."