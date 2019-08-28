Scarborough Athletic team up with Cash4Clothes to help raise funds for new stand and junior set-up

Scarborough Athletic have teamed up with Cash4Clothes North Yorkshire to help raise funds towards the new stand and the junior set-up.

This Saturday, before the home game against Witton Albion, 3pm kick-off, Boro supporters are being encouraged to bring along their unwanted clothes, handbag, footwear to help boost the club's coffers.

Boro director Geoff Osguthorpe said: "All we need from our fellow supporters this week is to dig up all your unwanted, unused (undamaged) clothes, handbags, footwear etc and bring them in bags to the Witton game this Saturday.

"Cash4Clothes will convert all donations into cash which will go towards the stand development and the Junior set up. There is no cost to the supporter and you get to clear out some of your clutter.

"If we can get 200-plus bags donated then we could raise between £2,000 and £3,000 for the club."