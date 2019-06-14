Scarborough Athletic to hold Volunteers Evening

Scarborough Athletic are holding a Volunteers Evening on Wednesday July 3 at Scarborough Anglers Club, from 7.15pm, to help them fill necessary roles across the club.

Whilst a number of advertised roles are match day based, there are opportunities on a day-to-day basis.

The club are looking for the following volunteers from within their fanbase: Fundraising Volunteers, Match Day Customer Service Stewards, Golden Gamble/Teamsheet Sellers, Match Day Secretary, Qualified First Aiders (First Aid at work qualification), Club Doctor, Ad-hoc Match Day Staff, Pitch Hydrater, Groundsman, Ad-Hoc Hospitality Host, Fundraising Volunteers.

Chairman Trevor Bull said: “The volunteers at Scarborough Athletic all do an amazing job, but with the club progressing as it is we need more and more to help out in different roles."

A club statement said: "To assist the Board of Directors and Commercial team in fundraising for the football club. As a fan run club, we need to be sustainable and by organising events for the benefit of supporters and the wider community, we can be. The opportunities are endless and more pro-active volunteers are required to explore these opportunities with a fresh approach."

For an informal discussion about these roles, please contact club secretary Jack Fewster at info@scarboroughathletic.com or by attending the Volunteers Evening.

A club official will also be happy to discuss any of the roles at the Open Day on Saturday July 6.

All match day volunteers are offered complimentary entry to home fixtures.