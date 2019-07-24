Scarborough Athletic to host Leeds United at the Flamingo Land Stadium

Scarborough Athletic will host a Leeds United XI on Saturday August 3, kick off 2.30pm.

The fixture with the West Yorkshire based outfit has provided a strong test in recent seasons, with Leeds United first team manager Marcelo Bielsa running the rule over some first team fringe players during the 2019/20 pre-season schedule.

Leeds United begin their Championship campaign on Sunday August 4 with an away fixture at Bristol City.

Admission for the game at the Flamingo Land Stadium will be £10 adults, £5 concessions, £3 12-17-year-olds and kids aged 11 and under go free.

A club statement added: "We would like to thank Pickering Town for their understanding and look forward to a visit to Mill Lane on Tuesday August 6 in the penultimate fixture prior to the 2019/20 season for John Deacey’s new look Boro side."