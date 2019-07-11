Scarborough Athletic to open 2019/20 BetVictor Northern Premier campaign at home to Buxton

Scarborough Athletic will kick-off their 2019/20 BetVictor Northern Premier campaign when they host Buxton at the Flamingo Land Stadium on Saturday August 17.

John Deacey's men start on home soil with the visit of Buxton on Saturday August 17, before a trip to face Stalybridge Celtic on Tuesday August 20.

Boro's first derby clash of the season comes with a trip to take on Whitby Town under the lights at the Turnbull Ground on Tuesday September 3, which is followed on Saturday September 10 with former boss Steve Kittrick's returning to the Flamingo Land Stadium with his new club Matlock Town.

Whitby Town visit the Flamingo Land Stadium on Saturday November 30.

Boro face a tricky festive period as they host Morpeth Town on Boxing Day before making the trip to title favourites South Shields on New Year's Day.

Deacey's men finish their home campaign against Grantham Town on Saturday April 18 before their season finishes at Lancaster City on Saturday April 25.

BetVictor Northern Premier Premier Division Fixtures 2019/20

Sat Aug 17 Buxton H

Tue Aug 20 Stalybridge Celtic A

Sat Aug 24 FC United of Manchester A

Mon Aug 26 South Shields H

Sat Aug 31 Witton Albion H

Tue Sep 3 Whitby Town A

Tue Sep 10 Matlock Town H

Sat Sep 14 Nantwich Town A

Tue Sep 24 Radcliffe A

Sat Sep 28 Warrington Town H

Tue Oct 1 Basford United H

Sat Oct 5 Mickleover Sports A

Tue Oct 8 Ashton United A

Sat Oct 12 Stafford Rangers H

Tue Oct 15 Hyde United H

Sat Oct 19 Bamber Bridge A

Sat Nov 2 Grantham Town A

Sat Nov 16 Lancaster City H

Sat Nov 23 Witton Albion A

Sat Nov 30 Whitby Town H

Sat Dec 7 Gainsborough Trinity A

Sat Dec 14 Atherton Collieries H

Sat Dec 21 Buxton A

Thu Dec 26 Morpeth Town H

Wed Jan 1 South Shields A

Sat Jan 4 Stalybridge Celtic H

Sat Jan 11 Nantwich Town H

Sat Jan 18 Matlock Town A

Sat Jan 25 Stafford Rangers A

Sat Feb 1 Ashton United H

Sat Feb 8 Hyde United A

Sat Feb 15 Bamber Bridge H

Sat Feb 22 Warrington Town A

Sat Feb 29 Radcliffe H

Sat Mar 14 Basford United A

Sat Mar 21 Mickleover Sports H

Sat Mar 28 Gainsborough Trinity H

Sat Apr 4 Atherton Collieries A

Sat Apr 11 FC United of Manchester H

Mon Apr 13 Morpeth Town A

Sat Apr 18 Grantham Town H

Sat Apr 25 Lancaster City A

First weekend's NPL Fixture List - Saturday, August 17th, 2019

Ashton United v. Atherton Collieries, Grantham Town v. FC United of Manchester, Hyde United v. Basford United, Lancaster City v. Stafford Rangers, Matlock Town v. Bamber Bridge, Mickleover Sports v. Stalybridge Celtic, Nantwich Town v. Gainsborough Trinity, Radcliffe v. South Shields, Scarborough Athletic v. Buxton, Warrington Town v. Morpeth Town, Whitby Town v. Witton Albion.