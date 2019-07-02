Scarborough Athletic to reveal new kits at Open Day

Scarborough Athletic's fans will get their first glimpse of the club's new kit on Saturday at the Flamingo Land Stadium-based football fun day.

Boro's new kit will be launched as a part of the day, which also includes first-team training, fun activities for kids, a legends game, a big prize draw and an after party at Scholars Bar.

The event runs from 11am, with the kit launch taking place at 2.15pm and the legends game getting underway at 3pm.

Fans will be able to buy their new kits after the launch has taken place.

Commercial director Nick Finch said: "We are really looking forward to the day, with the launching of our new kit being a big part of it.

"We are really happy with how the new kit looks and we're confident that the fans will like it too."