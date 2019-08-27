Scarborough Athletic to tackle Marske United in FA Cup clash

Scarborough Athletic have been drawn against Marske United in the 1st Qualifying Round of the FA Cup.

Marske are no strangers to Scarborough, having played each other in the North Riding Senior Cup final at the Riverside Stadium at the end of last season, Boro winning the tie on penalties after a hard-fought 2-2 draw.

This fixture promises to be a tough one for Boro and marks the return of former Scarborough players Kevin Burgess and Leon Scott, who could feature for the away team.

The tie will be played on September 7 at The Flamingo Land Stadium.