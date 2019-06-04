Scarborough Athletic to tackle rivals York City in pre-season clash

Scarborough Athletic will travel to take on fierce rivals York City in a pre-season friendly clash.

John Deacey's new-look Boro side make the trip to Bootham Crescent on Saturday July 20, 1pm kick-off.

This will more than likely be Boro's last clash at York City's long-standing home as the Minstermen prepare to move into a brand new, purpose built community stadium.

Scarborough Athletic have already announced that they will host North Riding Senior Cup final rivals Marske United in a pre-season friendly fixture on Saturday July 27.