Scarborough Athletic tried to keep McNaughton, insists boss John Deacey after the forward joins Pickering Town

Scarborough Athletic boss John Deacey insists he tried to keep youngster Flynn McNaughton at the club, but the attacker decided to leave in search of regular first-team football.

McNaughton impressed in pre-season and managed to get himself on the scoresheet on numerous occasions.

Despite this, he hasn’t forced his way into Deacey’s plans and decided to move to Pickering Town.

“We tried to keep Flynn attracted and hoped he would stay, but he needs game time because he was restricted on the bench,” said Boro boss Deacey.

“I’ll be working with the Under-19s managers to monitor his progress.”

McNaughton featured for the Pikes in their 5-0 defeat by Tadcaster Albion on Monday.