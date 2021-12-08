Scarborough Athletic Under-15s edged out by Hull City Academy in five-goal thriller

Scarborough Athletic Under-15s suffered a narrow defeat to Hull City Academy in their development game this weekend.

By Andy Bloomfield
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 2:26 pm
Scarborough Athletic U15s lost 3-2 against Hull City Academy

Goals from Finlay Hopper and Reggie Steels rounded off a superb team effort with Scarborough being edged out 3-2.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Both teams played some excellent football in an entertaining game at Bishop Burton.

Everyone involved with the team would like to say a huge thank-you to their sponsor Happy Futures Support Specialists, in particular Angela Fletcher who has been there from the start and continues to be an avid supporter of the team.

Scarborough