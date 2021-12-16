Scarborough Athletic Under-Eights.

Scarborough started the game very quickly with Conor Sellers, Ethan Loughton and Harry Smith all registering goals.

Smith’s effort was the goal of the game after he dribbled the whole pitch from his defensive position and unleashed a powerful shot into the bottom corner.

Yorkshire Coast pushed forward and scored two quick goals before the half-time whistle.

Scarborough Athletic Under-15s

In the second half, Cohen Hyde scored a brace while Sellers and Loughton added to their goal tally.

Yorkshire Coast’s Franky Avon deserves a special mention for a superb second-half display in goal.

Harry Smith was the Boro player of the match for a solid all round performance.

Scarborough Athletic Under-15s cruised into the semi-finals of the North Riding FA County Cup with an easy 8-1 win against Boro Rangers Yellows from the Teesside League 1.

Harry Southwick opened the scoring after a nice through-ball from Rueben Taylor, who once again provided with a corner that Jake Gallagher headed home expertly.

Finlay Hopper was next to add to the scoresheet after Southwick had battled hard to play him in.

George Birley harried the Rangers goalkeeper into a mistake which he took advantage of. Birley added two more to make a hat-trick.

Ross Buttler was sharp in the box to finish smartly from a Taylor free-kick but it was Southwick who took the glory with a fantastic shot into the top corner from outside the box.

It was a fantastic team effort that all the boys should be proud of.

Scarborough Athletic Under-13s battled to a 2-0 win against Hawkes Health in the JPL.

After controlling the majority of the game but lacking quality in the final third Boro finally went ahead in the last quarter, Aidan Brennan firing home after excellent work from Kody Oldroyd.

Boro doubled the lead shortly after, Oldroyd hitting the bar and heading in the rebound.

Boro reduced the away team to only one shot on target the entire game.