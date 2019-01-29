Scarborough Athletic wait on funding decision

Scarborough Athletic fans will have to wait for news on their bid for funding to build a new stand at their Flamingo Land Stadium HQ.

The club had expected to hear whether their application had been successful or not on Tuesday, but that decision will not be conveyed to the club until later this week.

Boro chairman Trevor Bull said: "Today (Tuesday) we were hoping to hear the result of our bid for funding from the Football Stadia Improvement Fund.

"We can confirm that the panel has sat today to consider our bid but they are unable to confirm the outcome until later in the week.

"As soon as we receive confirmation of their decision we will relay it to our supporters."

PHOTO FOCUS: Boro 1-3 Farsley / https://www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/sport/football/photo-focus-scarborough-athletic-1-3-farsley-1-9562153