Scarborough Athletic win the North Riding FA Senior Cup

Scarborough Athletic lifted the North Riding FA Senior Cup on Thursday night in front of a hefty turn-out of travelling supporters at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium.

Keeper Tommy Taylor left with the plaudits for saving three Marske United spot-kicks in a penalty shoot-out, but the whole Boro team deserve credit for digging in on the night.

The shoot-out victory after a 2-2 draw finally gave Boro's supporters something to cheer after a season that set off so well, before slipping into a post-Christmas rut.

Much of the first half was a non event for Boro, against a side who offered not only the rough and tumble of north east football, but also a large degree of attacking quality.

Boro found themselves on the back foot for large parts, Marske consistently testing the resolve of the back-line and, when required, Tommy Taylor.

The Boro custodian was forced into two smart stops in the opening 20 minutes of the match, firstly getting down well to keep out Jack Blackford's strike and then denying Chay Liddle with his foot.

What seemed to be the inevitable happened soon after, Boro froze when a corner was delivered into the box and Marske's top marksman Jamie Owens spun and fired home.

Boro weren't keen on letting, lightning strike twice after last season's final and the Marske opener shook them into action.

Ryan Watson's free-kick from long range was pouched by Robert Dean, then the Marske stopper spilled a corner into the box, frustratingly there was no Boro man there to mop up.

Just before the interval James Walshaw was sent crashing to the floor in the Marske box and referee James Unwin pointed at the spot.

It looked like deja vu when Walshaw's penalty was saved, but the striker kept his head to crash home the rebound.

After a war of attrition in the opening moments of the second half, Boro began to press the gas.

Michael Coulson saw two efforts drift wide, then Watson was denied by a saving challenge when he was freed up in the box.

Boro finally hauled themselves clear of Marske after this spell of pressure told on the side from the division below.

Wayne Brooksby cut in from the left and his low shot was palmed away. Coulson read it beautifully and lifted over Dean into the back of the net.

Boro just needed to hold their nerve from here on in and they continued to look comfortable.

Luke Lofts steered the ball into the net with 20 left to play, but his celebrations were halted by the ref awarding a free-kick against him.

But Boro shut off soon after this and Craig Gott, with a dancing run and a sweet curling effort, restored parity in style.

After a few chances at either end in the final minutes of normal time, it soon became Taylor's time to shine.

He saved three of the Marske penalties and Boro's kickers managed to keep their nerve to make sure they joined the former Scarborough FC on the silverware.