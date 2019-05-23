Scarborough Athletic youngsters have cup charge ended by Leicester City

Scarborough Athletic Under-10s produced some excellent performances before bowing out of the Keepmoat Cup at the semi-final stage on Saturday.

The Boro youngsters eventually lost out to the youngsters from Premier League side Leicester City in the last four, slipping to a 5-0 defeat.

They had earlier booked their place in the latter stages by qualifying from a group that contained Celtic and Doncaster Rovers Under-10s.

Boro lost 3-1 to both Celtic and Doncaster, but a win and a draw in their other group games guided them through as the best third-placed team.

They went on to beat a side from the Mark Barber Soccer School by a 3-0 scoreline in the quarter-finals.

Coach Steve Brennan said: “They did really well against some very good sides.

“We thought that we’d gone out after the group stages, but it was great to qualify as the best third-placed team.

“In the end we came up against Leicester and they were outstanding, but it was a great day out for everyone involved.”