Harry Green puts his foot in against Marnie. Photo by Wandering Photography

A third defeat in eight days for lacklustre Boro as their 100% home record was shattered by a last-gasp Marine goal which secured them a 2-1 win on a cold and gloomy afternoon in Bridlington.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Missing key midfield duo, Alex Purver, serving a one-match suspension, and Alex Wiles, out with an ankle injury, Boro never really got going, with several players having off days, as the visitors recorded a fourth successive away win.

Jono Greening’s side had plenty of possession, and a corner count of 13-2 in their favour, but were never in control of a tight and scrappy game, with both sides guilty of misplaced passes and ill-timed tackles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first half was especially poor, with neither keeper really tested.

Striker Ste Walker celebrates levelling late on for Boro. Photo by Wandering Photography

Promising Boro moves saw a superb through-ball from Lewis Maloney send Jack Waldron racing into the area, but keeper Fraser Barnsley reacted to punch clear, Will Thornton glanced a header into the keeper’s arms from a Maloney corner, and a Maloney free-kick was pushed wide by Barnsley.

For Marine, Thornton tackled Matty McDonald when he charged forward, Alex Brown cut out an Ash Hunter through-ball to George Newell, Thornton blocked a shot from Josh Wardle, and Harvey Gregson headed into the arms of Boro keeper Ryan Whitley.

Just before the interval McDonald fired narrowly wide, and a Hunter header cleared the bar, as a disappointing half ended goalless. Kieran Weledji went on a surging 30-yard run early in the second half, then Harry Green cut in from the left and his low shot was blocked by Hunter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the visitors, McDonald drilled just over and Hunter fired wide, before they went ahead on 61 minutes when a Bailey Marsden cross from the right was powerfully headed home by Newell.

Full-back Jack Waldron approaches the Marine penalty area. Photo by Wandering Photography

An exciting Boro move began when Luca Colville lofted a pass forward to Ste Walker, who laid off to Dom Tear, on his 26th birthday, he rounded a defender, and his fierce left-foot shot was smothered by the keeper.

Boro’s injury woes were compounded when Maloney hobbled off clutching his hamstring, to be replaced by Michael Duckworth, while Hull City loanee Zane Myers also came off the bench, and injected some pace and energy in midfield.

A Myers shot was blocked by Declan Drysdale, then Thornton made a great tackle on McDonald at the other end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boro drew level when Myers threaded a pass forward to Waldron, with keeper Barnsley diving to save his shot, but Walker slammed in the rebound from a tight angle.

Midfielder Lewis Maloney on the ball, the midfielder would hobble off with an injury in the second half. Photo by Wandering Photography

Both sides searched for a late winner, Anjola Popoola fired wide for Marine, Colville did likewise for Boro, a Green strike was deflected wide by Gregson, and a Green cross was headed inches wide by Thornton.

Deep in stoppage-time, Tear raced into the area but was stopped by an Odin Samuels-Smith tackle, then Marine broke forward, and a long ball into the box was smashed past Whitley by McDonald to grab a sensational last-gasp winner.

BORO - Whitley, Waldron, A.Brown, Weledji, Thornton(c), Maloney (Duckworth 67), Green, Allan (Myers 67), Walker, Tear, Colville unused subs- Chapman, Marshall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MARINE - Barnsley, Anson (Thomas 82), Samuels-Smith, Drysdale, Wardle(c), Fielding (Tunstall 65), Gregson, Hunter (Popoola 62), Newell (J.Brown 82), McDonald, Marsden. unused subs- McIntyre(GK), Sinclair-Smith, Roberts.

REFEREE - Liam Smith.

BORO GOAL - Stephen Walker 87; MARINE GOALS - George Newell 61, Matty McDonald 90.

GOAL ATTEMPTS - BORO 11 (5 on target) MARINE 9 (3 on target).

CORNERS - BORO 13 MARINE 2.

OFFSIDES - BORO 0 MARINE 1.

YELLOW CARDS - Dom Tear (Boro), Ash Hunter, Matty McDonald, Bailey Marsden, Adam Anson (Marine).

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Will Thornton.

ATTENDANCE - 835 (46 away).