Clarke Doughney top-scored with 21 as Scarborough lost at Castleford.

Scarborough CC’s trip to second-placed Castleford ended in a heavy defeat with the reigning YPLN champions overwhelming the visitors by ten wickets.

In a rain reduced 26 over game, Scarborough were shot out by just 79 as spin duo David Wainwright (4-24) and Scott Hopkinson, who claimed 3-4, ran amok, writes Simon Dobson.

Clarke Doughney top-scored with 21 with opener Rob Pinder (16) and Matty Turnbull (17) the only other batsmen reaching double figures.

Chesney Hughes (31no) and Brayden Clark with an unbeaten 41 raced the hosts to a comprehensive victory.

Matty Turnbull struck a swift 17 in Scarborough's heavy loss at Castleford.

The second’s home Division One East game against Yapham fell victim to the rain.

This coming Saturday, Scarborough will be hosting Sheriff Hutton Bridge at North Marine Road and the seconds make the short journey to Pickering to face the league leaders, both games get underway at noon.

Sunday sees Appleby Frodingham visit the coast in their re-arranged Yorkshire League Knockout Cup with a 12:30 start.

In the only CPH Scarborough Beckett Cricket League match to be completed on Saturday in a programme wrecked by the wet weather, Ebberston powered to an eight-wicket home Premier Division success against Brompton.

Joe Dunnett snapped up an excellent 4-17 and Eddie Swiers a handy 3-26 as the visitors were skittled for 121 in 30.2 overs, Brompton losing their final six wickets for 19 runs.

Tom Pateman top-scored with a composed 35, after opener Christian Reddish had hammered 34 in just 14 deliveries, including four sixes and two fours.

Openers Jon Mason (39) and J Welford (34) paved the way for a home win, Alex Machen’s 34no in just 13 balls, including three sixes and three fours, saw Ebberston to a winning 122-2 in just 17.4 overs.

The only other match to start on Saturday was in the neighbouring village as Snainton hosted Grosmont in Division Two, the visitors reaching 115-7 before rain stopped play after 33 overs.

James Wilson took 4-17 for Snainton while Charlie Parker hit 49 for Grosmont.