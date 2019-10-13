Scarborough FC legend Darren Foreman urges fans to back Scarborough Athletic

Former Scarborough FC hot-shot Darren Foreman, who has stepped in to help the club as a physio, has urged the fans to get behind Scarborough Athletic, who drew 1-1 at home to basement club Stafford yesterday.

Foreman, who was speaking on the Scarborough Athletic Supporters Facebook group, said: "Having only just returned to the club I feel I shouldn’t post on here but as an ex-player, commercial manager, assistant manager / physio and a supporter I feel it allows me to.

"I would like to start by saying the messages of support for my appeal and the supporters who have come forward have meant the club have purchased some important pieces of medical equipment which Bex, Leah and myself appreciate. For those who don’t know Bex and Leah do a fantastic job for the club as sports therapists, their knowledge and expertise is invaluable in an ever changing field of the game. I, like Chris before me, appreciate their time and effort.

"The injury list has crippled both the gaffer and the club during the season but I have got to say that the team spirit from an outsider coming in is fantastic.

"The players want to play for the club, the people who run the club are genuine Seadogs through and through. We have a facility which the community should be proud of and you only have to see the number of Boro shirts being worn by kids around the town to see that .

"My point to this post is this. Everybody at this club wants the same things, of course we all want promotion eventually, if possible back to the league. But this should not be at the expense of the club finding itself back to where it was 10 years ago.

"Those people who criticise both the staff and players are entitled to their opinions, hey I have been there myself over the years, but only by pulling together and in the same direction will the club achieve the goals we all want.

"We all have bad days at the office, we have all made mistakes in whatever job we do, so before criticising staff or players at the club think before saying it, about the effect it has on them and also their families. We all like some banter but criticism should be constructive. Up the Boro."