Scarborough FC’s 1970s legends meet for reunion at Silver Royd

Around 30 former Scarborough FC players from the clubs’ ‘golden era’ in the 1970s attended a reunion at Scarborough Rugby Club last Saturday night.

Around 185 people, many of whom were Boro supporters during those glory days, enjoyed a fabulous get together.

Speeches from Jeff Barmby, Jimmy Shoulder, Harry A Dunn and Scarborough Athletic chairman Trevor Bull, plus vocals from Scarborough-born cruise ship singer Lorri Kellett kept the audience entertained.

Stories and memories were exchanged during the hugely successful event that raised a total of £1,671 for seriously ill six-month-old Scarborough boy Jaxon Clarke.

Legendary manager Colin Appleton, who led Boro to three memorable FA Trophy wins at Wembley, was guest of honour, and other ex-players who attended included Jeff Barmby, Alan Franks, Derek Abbey, Steve Deere, Bert Garrow, Jimmy Shoulder, George Siddle, John Woodall, Pete Jackson, Rob Smith, Ted Smethurst, Neil Sellers, Sean Marshall, Chris Dale, Kenny Dennis, Jimmy Weir and Dave Bowman, plus former chairman Don Robinson.

Scarborough’s former World Featherweight boxing champion Paul Ingle was also a guest at the event.

There was a surprise presentation to Scarborough Athletic FC from ex-Boro keeper Steve Gosling, who handed over the Tony Aveyard memorial plaque that had been missing since the demolition of the old Athletic Ground and chairman Bull promised that it will be erected at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

Souvenir programmes, packed with Boro photos from the 1970s are still available, and can be purchased from the Valley Bar Seadogs stall at the Boro Legends Day this Saturday.