Scarborough football fans' chance to take trip down Memory Lane with latest publication by Steve Adamson

The latest instalment of local author Steve Adamson's Boro Memories publication, covering both Scarborough FC and Scarborough Athletic, will be on sale at Boro's Open Day tomorrow.

Issue Five of the publication will be on sale for £2 during tomorrow's Open Day and Legands match at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

Contents include a spotlight on Crewe 3 Boro 3 (the great comeback from 3-0 down after 85 minutes), when Boro were champions of Nottinghamshire, pipped for the title by Sunderland, James Walshaw, James Cadman, Trevor Bull, Rudy Funk, Tom White, Jason Rockett, Mark Jules, Adie Meyer, Don Robinson and Miss World.

All proceeds from sales will be split between the Boro Supporters Club and Valley Bar Seadogs.