SCARBOROUGH LADIES - Corner stars despite Under-14s loss

Scarborough Ladies Under-14s put in a fine display despite losing 4-1 at home to a strong Brayton Belles on Saturday.

Coming up against a big strong and physical side, Scarborough battled gamely in the first half despite playing into a strong wind.

The 3-0 half-time score was harsh on the girls, who again were without their full-time goalkeeper due to injury.

Scarborough pressed throughout the second half and were the better team as the Brayton keeper pulled off a string a saves.

Abbey Boyes pulled a deserved goal back for the home side following a fine through-ball from Lucy Tighe.

Jorji Crawford’s workrate up front stood out as Scarborough pressed before Brayton scored their fourth on the break against the run of play.

Jess Corner was the well deserved player of the match, driving the girls on throughout with some excellent challenges and vital interceptions.

Full credit should go to all the girls for an outstanding battling performance with some high quality football being played.

The Under-14s’ next game is at York Lionesses on October 12, 10.30am kick-off.

Scarborough Ladies Under-10s hosted Poppleton in their second match of the season.

The rain cleared in time for kick-off but the wind picked up for the encounter.

The Reds went 2-0 down in the first half but rallied and were unlucky not to get at least one goal back.

Poppleton kicked off and put pressure on the hosts but were met with a strong midfield and defence from Chloe McArthur, Lucy Hartley and Connie Brand.

The pressure continued and Poppleton went 1-0 up after 10 minutes.

Sadly Lucy had to be substituted with an injury but the hosts counter-acted the goal with a clear run up the pitch by Ellie Sullivan and a chance on goal by Bryony Jones which was saved.

A Poppleton counter-attack led to a second goal at 15 minutes.

In the second half, Scarborough worked well, putting pressure on Poppleton.

The hosts took the match to the visitors half with several attempts on goal from Lillie- Mae Bayes and Bryony Jones.

The Reds were unlucky not to get at least one goal back by the end of the match.

Next up for the Under-10s is a trip to Stamford Bridge on October 26.

Scarborough Ladies Under-13s’ game at Tadcaster was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

They are next in action on October 12 at home to Brooklyn, 10.30am.

Scarborough Ladies Under-18s suffered an 11-1 defeat against an outstanding Leeds United side.

Wing-back Phoenix Sykes smashed home the goal of the game from 30 yards for Scarborough.

The Under-18s are at home to Wigton Moor on October 12