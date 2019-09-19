Scarborough Ladies FC handed FA honour

Heroes of the grassroots game across North Yorkshire and Teesside were handed special recognition as North Riding FA hosted its 2019 FA and McDonald’s Grassroots Football Awards ceremony at Riverside Stadium, the home of Middlesbrough FC.

The prestigious event enabled North Riding FA to celebrate the inspirational and passionate people who work tirelessly all year round to make grassroots football in North Riding the best it can possibly be.

After a record number of nominations were submitted by clubs, leagues, schools and other local organisations, a judging panel assessed the entries alongside The FA’s PRIDE values of Progression, Respect, Inclusion, Determination and Excellence.

Scarborough Ladies received their Grassroots Club of the Year honour.

Scarborough Ladies encompass The FA’s ethos of development through positive encouragement, fun and enjoyment.

The coaches are all committed to constant development and the sharing of best practice between themselves and others; all while creating an environment for footballers to develop as both players and people.

Steven Wade, North Riding FA chief executive officer, said: “Our awards evening at Riverside Stadium provided a fantastic opportunity to recognise and celebrate the huge contribution that volunteers in our county make to the grassroots game.

“It was a pleasure to have our partners First Mortgage North East with us on the night and also local charity Daisy Chain, who I’m pleased to confirm will be the Official Charity Partner of North Riding FA for the 2019/20 season.

“Congratulations once again to all of our Grassroots Football Award winners – and also to those who received nominations but just missed out on the final award.”

Andy Clay, North Riding FA football development manager, added: “It was a pleasure to be surrounded by some truly inspirational people at our Grassroots Football Awards ceremony – all of whom make an incredible difference to the game we all love.

“From supporters to referees, coaches and volunteers, our 2019 winners all make The FA’s values part of the game for their respective clubs, leagues and communities.

“It was fantastic to hear the amazing stories and celebrate so many positives aspects of grassroots football.”