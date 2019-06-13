Scarborough Ladies FC’s delight at £3,000 Football Foundation grant

Scarborough Ladies Football Club are celebrating after receiving a £3,000 Grow the Game grant from the Football Foundation.

The scheme, which is funded by The Football Association and delivered by the Football Foundation, will enable Scarborough Ladies to create another two teams to add to the eight they already have.

The club focus this year is on developing the Under-11s age group and adding more players to the younger end of the club.

The formation of a new Under-11s team will fill the gap between the current Under-10s squads and the Under-12s side.

At the other end of the scale, it will also help towards reforming the Ladies Open Age side which sadly folded a couple of seasons ago.

The club floated the idea through social media in January and were blown away by the response so have decided to take the plunge and reform their side.

The team will play in the NRCFA Women’s League, providing a significant boost to female participatory opportunities within the game in Scarborough.

The Grow the Game scheme sees grants of £1,500 awarded to community football clubs wishing to create new teams, especially among under-represented groups.

This year, funding was made available for clubs looking to create new female and disability football teams, which can assist towards the costs of FA coaching courses, FA league affiliation costs, referees’ fees, first aid kits, football kit and equipment.

Carol Firth, vice chair of the club, said: “We’re delighted to have been awarded this grant. Our club is the fastest growing all-female club in the North Riding and this grant will help us continue developing and encouraging girls to take up and continue to play football.

“Having just been named as the North Riding FA’s Grassroots Club of the Year, this couldn’t have come at a better time to help us keep moving forward.”

Since 2010, Grow the Game has supported the growth of more than 14,000 teams.

As well as Grow the Game, the Football Foundation uses investment from Premier League, The FA and the Government, through Sport England, to provide sporting facilities across the country.

If you’re interested in joining the club for the 2019/20 season, contact them via their Facebook page @ScarboroughLadiesFC or on Twitter @ScarboroughLFC.

Alternatively, you can contact colinhepples@googlemail.com for more information.