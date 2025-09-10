Scarborough Ladies Lionesses Under-15s roar to 9-1 home opening-day win

Scarborough Ladies FC Under-9s hit top form in their opening match at Tadcaster last weekend.

​Scarborough Lionesses Under-15s began the season with a 9-1 win at Sherburn against Pocklington in the City of York Girls Football League.

Amelia Dickinson opened her season’s account in the first minute thanks to a fine assist from Emily Vasey. Dickinson quickly reacted to a loose ball to hit a second, then completed a seven-minute hat-trick.

Pock did pull a goal back but Scarlett Coles then replied with a brilliant free-kick.

The Lionesses finished a fine first half 5-1 up thanks to Poppy Timmins getting onto a through-ball from Lola Elvidge.

After the break, Lionesses built on their performance thanks to Issy Templeman’s long-range effort in off the post and her first goal for the club.

Lionesses remained strong at the back thanks to fine defensive displays from Layla Horne, Thea McLean, Sophie Smith and Bella Smith.

Keeper Catalina Sanduta produced some fine saves to keep the score at 6-1.

Boro pushed on and increased their lead from a smart finish from Timmins.

The hosts dominated from midfield thanks to Abi Marflitt, Trudie Monkman and Layla Pashby and then Timmins completed her first hat-trick for the club.

Templeman created a last-gasp through-ball converted by player of the match Dickinson.

Scarborough Ladies U9s started the season with a trip to Tadcaster.

Boro started strongly with great play from Faith White, Tilly Topham and Georgia McKenna-Bland in midfield, supporting Olivia Ferguson up top to create early chances.

Tadcaster had chances, but were repelled thanks to solid defensive work from Robyn Yorke and Liv Exley, backed up by keeper Maimoonah Shah.

Debutant Rosa Little added extra quality and fight for the visitors, Ferguson, McKenna-Bland and Yorke all scoring, ensuring Scarborough Ladies left with a positive performance.

Scarborough Ladies U9s would like the thank their sponsors for their continued support for another season: Carers Plus Yorkshire, Flamingo Bay, The Famous Chip Pan and Peter Wannop Surfacing Ltd.