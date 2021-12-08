Scarborough Ladies Under-15s

Boro took the lead through Sophie Overfield, who was a constant threat whenever she got hold of the ball.

Super-sub Sophie Grey didn’t hang around, scoring after a clever powerful run from inside her own half.

But it was Anna Donbavand who stole the show with an immense display in midfield covering every blade of grass and netting herself a hat-trick in the process, the pick of the bunch being her third goal, a powerful strike from the edge of her opponents’ box.

Grey also chipped in with her second of the game to cap a superb performance. Heslerton got a consolation to make it 6-1.

Scarborough Ladies Under-15s came away with a hard fought point in a 2-2 draw at Shiptonthorpe United.

Boro started the game brightly taking the game to the opposition but Shiptonthorpe took the lead in the 15th minute from a corner.

The scoreline was soon level when Boro goalkeeper Lucy Webster launched a goal-kick over the United defence and striker Lucy Fairbank slotted home to continue her fantastic scoring record for Boro this season.

The second half was end to end with chances for both sides but Scarborough took a 2-1 lead after Lexie Daubney prodded the ball home at the near post from a corner.

Shiptonthorpe equalised midway through the second half with a speculative long range shot which crept just under the bar.

Player of the game was Daubney, who never stopped running in the midfield, with special praise for Libby Coggins, Fairbank and Phoebe Philps who also shone.

Scarborough Ladies Under-14s slipped to a 3-1 home loss against Driffield despite dominating possession for most of the second half.

Kaci Smith’s fine run set up Emily Fawthrop for Boro’s goal, her first of the season, but this was the only highlight of a below-par first half for the hosts as Driff led 3-1.