Scarborough Ladies Under-18s were edged out 3-2 at the weekend in the City of Yorks Girls Football League.

The Reds started very strong moving the ball around when Pippa Wedge gained the ball on the halfway line she then sprinted down the wing and crossed the ball to Isla Jones who made it 1-0 to the hosts.

The Reds kept up the hard work putting Brooklyn under lots of pressure when a shot from Jones bounced out to Alice Wood who slotted home putting the hosts 2-0 up.

Then the Reds made some changes when Bella Shaw came on and had a instant impact with some fantastic pressing and hard work she scored with a fantastic finish putting the home side 3-0 at half-time.

Scarborough Ladies Under-15s suffered a 5-0 defeat at Fulford in the City of York Girls Football League.

The Reds kept working hard and so did Brooklyn in a fairly even second half when Jones broke down the wing and was taken down in the box to win the hosts a penalty.

Jones went to take the penalty which hit the post but she finished from the rebound to complete a 4-0 victory.

Girl of the game went to Shaw.

Scarborough Ladies Under-18s lost 3-2 at home to Poppleton.

The home team were without their keeper but Lauren Corner volunteered to go in the net for the first half.

A great pass from new player Emilie Wetzig to Amber Colling saw her shoot just wide but within minutes Colling made it 1-0 to Boro.

Poppleton equalised in the 33rd minute but it was 2-1 by half-time with a 42nd-minute goal from Emma Willis, the assist coming from Lara Peasegood-Capilla.

Poppleton got their second soon after the start of the second half and it was end to end for the next 40 minutes.

With some great passing play and continued pressure from both sides it looked like it was going to be a draw but Poppleton managed to get a late 90th-minute winner.

Scarborough Lionesses Under-18s continued their development as a team with a battling 9-3 loss at York RI.

Going into the break 4-0 down the Lionesses and conceding early goals in the second half could have drained the confidence of the girls, but they stunned the home team with a superb display in the last third of the game.

Lucy Tighe’s tireless running saw her score the deserved first goal.

A mazy run down the wing and cross by Ruby Darrell found Tighe who finished expertly.

Darrell then sent over an excellent corner, finding Amy Silk, who bundled the ball over the line.

More excellent wing play saw an Evie Mansell cross put into their own net by a York defender.

Players of the match were Daniella Babache and Lola Chapman. Both volunteered for goalkeeping duties and both did themselves proud.

Scarborough Ladies Under-11s lost 3-2 at Wigginton Grasshoppers.

Boro started brightly only for Grasshoppers to score twice on the break.

Scarborough kept up the pressure and super sub Kate Peaker managed to pull one back for Boro.

The Wigginton forward broke away after the break to seal a hat-trick with a fabulous strike from 25 yards out.

Scarborough kept on pushing and Elle Abell who was in goal in the first half came outfield to score from close range with 10 minutes to go to pull it back to 3-2.

Anya Joy was given girl of the match for her battling display in defence and midfield.

Player of the match was midfielder Lexie Daubney with Lucy Fairbank, Libby Coggins and Phoebe Philps deserving credit for their performances too.

A weakened Scarborough Ladies Under-14s suffered a 14-1 loss at home to a strong Wigginton Grasshoppers White side.