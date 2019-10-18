SCARBOROUGH LADIES - Under-13s win to help Alannah celebrate 50th game in style

Pacesetters Scarborough Ladies Under-13s earned a 3-1 home win against Brooklyn in the City of York Girls League on Saturday.

A re-shuffled home side took a while to get going, but they soon found top gear when Alannah Inglis put Kelsie McGough through to go one-up before the break.

Scarborough started the second half well and Amelia Breckon scored a great solo goal which made it 2-0.

Then back came Brooklyn having a great 10 minutes and scoring a goal, and they almost got another straight after but Lucy Webster tipped it over with a brilliant save.

The hosts regrouped and soon got another back with great running from Lucy Fairbank and a nice finish from McGough.

The girls then had to hold on defending strongly with Lexie Daubney doing well in only her second game.

This win helped Inglis celebrate her 50th game for Scarborough Ladies in style.

The Under-13s head to Northallerton this Saturday, 10.30am kick-off.

Scarborough Ladies Under-16s claimed a superb 3-1 home win against title rivals Bishopthorpe White Rose.

Only 35 seconds in, Ellie Pateman’s attempt on goal was stopped between the White Rose goalkeeper’s feet.

It only took another two minutes for our first goal to come though, a fantastic pass from Lara Peasegood-Capilla saw Pateman blast the ball into the back of their net.

Amber Colling worked extremely hard on the left wing enabling her to link up with Beth Barnes and create many chances for Scarborough.

On 11 minutes Bishopthorpe hit the bar and the game changed direction, and towards the end of the first half Anna Bowman had an effort well-saved by the visiting keeper.

The home side started the second half brightly as Bowman put some great balls in to her attacking players, but the hosts could not seem to finish.

Jolie Matthews had a fantastic game, her defending prevented a number attempts on goal from the opposition.

Pateman managed to cross the ball to Mia Nunns, who in turn made a short pass to Lara Peasegood-Capilla who turned neatly to play the ball to Colling, who smashed it into the back of their net on 58 minutes.

Barnes added a 25-yard strike to make it 3-0 on 72 minutes, just one minute later a diving save from Phoebe Cheshire kept the York-based side out, but shortly after they pulled a goal back.

Girl of the game was shared by Bowman and Matthews.

The Under-16s head to Ripon City on Saturday, 10.30am kick-off.

Scarborough Ladies Under-18s sparkled in their 4-1 win against Wigton Moor.

Ella Davis curled in straight from an early corner, before midfielder Phoenix Sykes burst into the box to make it 2-0 within 10 minutes.

The home side continued to pile on the pressure and, after a foul on the edge of the area, Eden Sellers stepped up to blast the resulting free-kick beyond the diving keeper.

Five subs entered the fray halfway through the half and didn’t take long to settle in, with some superb link-up play between Olivia Smith and captain Anna O’Connor seeing the latter slot home from eight yards.

The visitors grabbed a consolation just before the break and make the half time score 4-1.

Wigton were more resolute in the second half and, while Scarborough had the lion’s share of possession and chances, the score remained unchanged.

Some great passing throughout, and solid defending when required, resulted in a well-deserved win.

The next game for the Under-18s is at home to Bishopthorpe White Rose on Saturday October 26.

Scarborough Ladies Under-15s worked hard for a 1-0 win at Guisborough.

Scarborough had an early goal disallowed for offside.

Then both teams worked hard but with neither troubling the keepers.

In the second half Scarborough had the advantage of the slope and pressed hard for a goal with player of the match Sophie Mcarthur working hard in midfield.

In the final minute of the game Lily Mae Millward ran the ball into the box and after a goal mouth scramble the ball finally broke to Louise Bean who put the ball in the net to seal a hard-fought 1-0 away win.

The next game for the Under-15s is at home to Wigginton on Saturday.

Scarborough Ladies Under-14s bagged a 1-1 draw at home to York RI Lionesses.

In the first half Scarborough set about their opponents, driving forward with some excellent play.

When York did get the chance to attack, Scarborough’s player of the match Libby Edwards was quick to deal with the danger as the first half ended goalless.

The second half saw York awarded a dubious penalty which was converted, however Scarborough hit back immediately as a through-ball from Lucy Tighe was calmly converted by Jorji Crawford to earn a share of the spoils.

The Under-14s will play host to Bedale this Saturday, 10.30am kick-off.