Scarborough Ladies FC Under-18s are on the look-out for new players to boost their squad ahead of the 2025-26 season kick-off on September 13.

The Under-18s, who play in the City of York Girls Football League, are in need of a few players to boost their squad ahead of their opening match of the season, on Saturday September 13 at Wigginton.

Anyone interested to playing for the U18s should contact manager Chris on 07898901629 or Tricia on 07805611951 for further details.

Matches are 11-a-side and are played every Saturday morning, home games at Sherburn Playing Fields.