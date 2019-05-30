Scarborough Legends to face off in charity clash

Legends of Scarborough FC and Scarborough Athletic will return to town in July for a charity football clash.

The big clash, which is to raise funds for Boro’s new stand appeal and Scarborough Hospital’s Diabetic Unit, will be part of a football funday at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

Craig Short, Tony Outhart and Mitch Cook will all be involved on the day

The game on Saturday July 6 will kick off with a Boro first-team training session from 11am, before the kit launch in the club house.

There will also be plenty of activities for younger fans including Scarborough Footgolf, face painting and other stalls.

The legends game will kick-off at 3pm and will see a host of players from the 1980s through to more recent times strutting their stuff on Boro’s 3G pitch.

Among the players set to feature are Craig Short, Gary Bennett, Jamie Mitchell, Mark Quayle, Stewart Mell, Alan Kamara, Paddy Miller, Mitch Cook, Neil Campbell, Scott Kerr and plenty more.

Entry to the game will be free, the bar will be open and there will be a charity raffle throughout.

An after-party for fans and players from the game will be held at Scholars on the evening of the event.

Entry to that will also be free of charge.