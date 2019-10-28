Scarborough News Performance of the Week - Eight up for this week's vote

It's time to vote for the Scarborough News Performance of the Week.

There's eight candidates to choose from this week.

> SCARBOROUGH RUFC / 14-13 win at Durham City

> COASTAL SIRENS / 29-9 win against SNC Piranhas

> PREMIER CLUB TIGERS / 6-4 win against Whitby Endeavour

> GRAHAM USHER / Reached the quarter-finals of BDO World Masters

> SCARBOROUGH HOCKEY CLUB 2NDS / 5-4 win over Driffield 3rds

> JAY MARSH / Five goals for Filey Holt Under-12s

> NATHAN SPENCER / Scored from his own half in Valley's 3-1 win over Eastfield Athletic

> PHOENIX COLTS UNDER-15s / Hammered Thorpe United 9-1 to make it five wins from five in the league

*** Voting closes 2pm on Wednesday ***