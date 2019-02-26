Scarborough News Performance of the Week - Magnificent seven up for award

It's time to vote for the Performance of the Week and there are seven superb candidates for this week's award.

Up for the vote are:

JAY MARSH - Five goals for Filey Holt FC

HARVEY BAYES - Four goals for Scarborough Athletic U13s

CAYTON CORINTHIANS - Drew 3-3 with top-flight Trafalgar before losing on pens

EDGEHILL RESERVES - Into final of the FA Junior Cup after semi-final win at Sleights

IRIS YOUNG & STEPHANIE ELSE - Represented Yorkshire U15s in Doncaster

ESME INGLE - Blew away her opponent on home soil in the first round of her competitive debut

SCARBOROUGH RUFC U14s SAXONS - Winners away at Driffield

***** VOTE CLOSES WEDNESDAY AT 2PM *****