Scarborough News Performance of the Week - Magnificent seven vying for votes

It's time to vote for the Scarborough News Performance of the Week - and there's seven candidates to choose from this week.
RYAN WATSON / Last-minute winner for Scarborough Athletic at Bamber Bridge
S6F SHARKS / 42-20 v SNC Stingrays in Scarborough Netball League
SCARBOROUGH HOCKEY CLUB / All three teams picked up wins
ZAC HANSEN / Five goals for Snainton
CALLUM MYERS / Four goals for West Pier Reserves
DESAPLINE MARTIAL ARTS / 13 gold, 14 silver and eight bronze medals at the ICO World Championships
PHOENIX COLTS U15s / 5-4 win over Huntington to go top of the league
*** Voting closes at 2pm on Wednesday ***