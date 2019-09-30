Scarborough News Performance of the Week - Nine up for award

It's time to vote for the Scarborough News Performance of the Week with nine candidates to choose from.

> LIAM COOPER / Veteran scored a 15-minute hat-trick for Edgehill Reserves

> JOSH BARRETT / Man of the match on his Scarborough Athletic debut

> SCARBOROUGH HOCKEY CLUB / All three teams won their weekend matches

> TOM RATCLIFFE / Instrumental in Scarborough RUFC's win at Huddersfield YMCA

> BETH HILEY / Finished as first junior at the McCain Yorkshire Coast 10k

> SNIPER PEACHES / Won 37-14 v Rumours

> TOM LOUTH / Won his fight in Halifax

> SEAMER FC / Scored four goals in eight minutes to win 4-3 v Hunmanby United

> KRISTA CROWTHER / Third fastest female at McCain Yorkshire Coast 10k

*** Vote closes at 2pm on Wednesday ***