Scarborough News Performance of the Week - Nine up for vote

It's time to vote for the Scarborough News Performance of the Week - and there's nine candidates to choose from this week.

This week's candidates are:

> SCARBOROUGH RUFC U16s / 36-7 defeat of Malton and Norton RUFC

> NORTHSTEAD SCHOOL FOOTBALLERS / Won the Brian Robinson Trophy on Saturday

> SEAMER RESERVES / Beating Division Two champions Edgehill Reserves with five 16-year-olds in their side

> SCARBOROUGH HOCKEY CLUB 1STS / 5-0 win against Brigg Hockey

> PASHBY POWERCATS NETBALL TEAM / 39-29 win against Sirens

> FILEY TOWN / 1-0 derby win against Hunmanby United

> SCARBOROUGH LADIES UNDER-16s / Won 2-1 against Scotton Scorchers

> MICHAEL DOWSON / Won Sewerby Parkrun and 25th at Bridlington Half-Marathon next day

> HESLERTON JFC UNDER-13S / Joint-top of league after 4-1 win over Hunmanby

*** Voting closes 2pm Wednesday ***