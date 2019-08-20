Scarborough News Performance of the Week - Seven up for this week's vote

It's time to vote for this week's Scarborough News Performance of the Week.

There's seven candidates to vote from this week.

> CRAIG SANDERSON / Smacked 152 runs for Sherburn CC in the Beckett League.

> JACK JOHNSON / Scored the leveller for Scarborough Athletic v Buxton in 1-1 draw and was named man of the match.

> JACK WALMSLEY / Scored a superb 103no from 53 balls for Folkton & Flixton 2nds.

> SCALBY 2NDS / won the Cayley Cup Division Two final.

> SHERBURN / won the Cayley Cup Division One final.

> CALLUM JENKINS / three podium finishes at Silverstone including two class victories.

> FREDDIE SCHMUCK / took 3-26 as Scalby won the Cayley Cup Division Two final.

*** Voting closes at 2pm on Wednesday ***