It's time to vote for the Scarborough News Performance of the Week and there are six candidates vying for this week's award.

> ZOE ALDCROFT - Helped England Women to 19-17 victory against Canada

> ALFIE BURNETT - Penalty hero for Leeds United U16s in Portugal

> ARCHIE GRAHAM - 75no and 3-38 for Seamer 2nds

> SHAUN BAYES - 102no for Ravenscar

> CAMERON ANDERSON - Century for Flixton 2nds

> JAMES WARD - 6-45 for Cayton

*** Voting closes 2pm on Wednesday ***