Scarborough News Performance of the Week - Super six up for award

Performance of the Week
Performance of the Week

It's time to vote for the Scarborough News Performance of the Week and there's six nominees this week.

Here are our six nominees this week:

* EAST COAST TIGERS / Seven first-place medals, a second-place and three grand championship trophies

* SCARBOROUGH GYMNASTICS ACADEMY / Five gold, five silver and three bronze medals at the SGA Open Teamgym apparatus Championships

* EDGEHILL FC / Beat holders West Pier 4-2 to end the Division One season unbeaten

* TRAFALGAR / Knocked rivals Angel out of the Senior Cup semi-finals

* AYTON FC / 7-2 win over West Pier Reserves to boost Division Two promotion bid

* CASK FC / Beat Newlands to move into final of Senior Cup

*** Vote closes Wednesday at 2pm ***