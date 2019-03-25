Scarborough News Performance of the Week - Super six up for award

It's time to vote for the Scarborough News Performance of the Week and there's six nominees this week.

Here are our six nominees this week:

* EAST COAST TIGERS / Seven first-place medals, a second-place and three grand championship trophies

* SCARBOROUGH GYMNASTICS ACADEMY / Five gold, five silver and three bronze medals at the SGA Open Teamgym apparatus Championships

* EDGEHILL FC / Beat holders West Pier 4-2 to end the Division One season unbeaten

* TRAFALGAR / Knocked rivals Angel out of the Senior Cup semi-finals

* AYTON FC / 7-2 win over West Pier Reserves to boost Division Two promotion bid

* CASK FC / Beat Newlands to move into final of Senior Cup

*** Vote closes Wednesday at 2pm ***