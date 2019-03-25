Scarborough News Performance of the Week - Super six up for award

It's time to vote for the Scarborough News Performance of the Week and there's six nominees this week.
Here are our six nominees this week:
* EAST COAST TIGERS / Seven first-place medals, a second-place and three grand championship trophies
* SCARBOROUGH GYMNASTICS ACADEMY / Five gold, five silver and three bronze medals at the SGA Open Teamgym apparatus Championships
* EDGEHILL FC / Beat holders West Pier 4-2 to end the Division One season unbeaten
* TRAFALGAR / Knocked rivals Angel out of the Senior Cup semi-finals
* AYTON FC / 7-2 win over West Pier Reserves to boost Division Two promotion bid
* CASK FC / Beat Newlands to move into final of Senior Cup
*** Vote closes Wednesday at 2pm ***