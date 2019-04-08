Scarborough News Performance of the Week - Ten up for award

It's time to vote for the Scarborough News Performance of the Week.

This week there's 10 fantastic candidates to choose from.

> JIMMY PERRETT / Four tries in Scarborough RUFC's win at Malton

> DESAPLINE MARTIAL ARTS / 21 medals at the ICO British Championships

> JAMES WALSHAW / Two goals in Scarborough Athletic's 4-2 win at Bamber Bridge

> SCARBOROUGH RUFC VIKINGS / Beat Malton & Norton to wrap up a play-off place

> SCARBOROUGH ATHLETIC U19s / Wrapped up a league and cup double

> EDGEHILL FC / Won the Harbour Cup

> AYTON FC / Sealed promotion from Division Two of the Saturday League

> SCARBOROUGH GYMNASTICS ACADEMY / Five teams made it through to British Finals

> LEWIS CAMMISH / Two goals for Filey Holt FC Under-10s

> SCARBOROUGH HOCKEY CLUB 1sts / Won their cup final to secure the double

*** Voting closes 2pm on Wednesday ***