Scarborough News Performance of the Week / Ten up for vote

It's time to vote for this week's SN Performance of the Week.
There's 10 candidates to choose from:
* SCARBOROROUGH ATHLETIC / NRCFA Senior Cup winners
* LIAM SALT / Century for Cloughton
* SCHOLES PARK U13s / York League Division 3 winners
* WEST PIER WARRIORS U12s / Minor League Cup victors
* TOMMY TAYLOR / Boro's penalty hero in their cup final win
* TONY EVANS / Seven wickets for Pickering 3rds
* TRAFALGAR FC / Two cup wins in three days
* LOUIS FELL / Competed in national table tennis event
* JAMES WALSHAW / Hat-trick for Yorkshire IFA against Somaliland
* SAM DRURY / 107 for Scarborough against Beverley in the YPLN
*** Voting closes 2pm on Wednesday ***