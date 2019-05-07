Scarborough News Performance of the Week / Ten up for vote

It's time to vote for this week's SN Performance of the Week.

There's 10 candidates to choose from:

* SCARBOROROUGH ATHLETIC / NRCFA Senior Cup winners

* LIAM SALT / Century for Cloughton

* SCHOLES PARK U13s / York League Division 3 winners

* WEST PIER WARRIORS U12s / Minor League Cup victors

* TOMMY TAYLOR / Boro's penalty hero in their cup final win

* TONY EVANS / Seven wickets for Pickering 3rds

* TRAFALGAR FC / Two cup wins in three days

* LOUIS FELL / Competed in national table tennis event

* JAMES WALSHAW / Hat-trick for Yorkshire IFA against Somaliland

* SAM DRURY / 107 for Scarborough against Beverley in the YPLN

*** Voting closes 2pm on Wednesday ***