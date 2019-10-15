Scarborough News Performance of the Week - Terrific twelve up for vote

It's time to vote for this week's Scarborough News Performance of the Week - and there's a huge 12 nominees this week.
The 12 candidates to choose from are:
SCARBOROUGH RUFC > Battled back from 15-0 down to beat West Hartlepool 29-25
JOHNNY HUNTER > Saved two pens as Filey Town beat Newlands in League Cup
ZAC HANSEN > Four goals for Newlands' Sunday League side
CONNOR AVISON > 16-year-old centre-back scored late winner for Edgehill Reserves
SLFC U16s > Beat league leaders Bishopthorpe 3-1
HESLERTON UNDER-SEVENS > Won at Filey Holt
BORO UNDER-12S > Beat Elloughton Blackburn 7-1
GLADSTONE ROAD GIRL'S FOOTBALL > Won District Football Tournament
FILEY UNDER-12s > Made it five wins from five despite playing an age group up
NORTHSTEAD NOVAS > 46-9 win over Tigers in Scarborough Netball League
RILEY METCALF > 15-year-old Scarborough ABC boxer stopped Callum Hancock of the Sheffield Boxing Centre in the first round
JONTY CAWKWELL > Youngster scored and assisted in Scarborough Hockey Club 1sts' win over title rivals Driffield
*** Voting closes at 2pm on Wednesday ***