Scarborough News Performance of the Week - Vote now

It's time to vote for the Scarborough News Performance of the Week.
There's nine candidates this week:
> SCARBOROUGH RUFC VALKYRIES - 22-5 win at Ripon
> SEAMER UNDER-SEVENS - Great start to the season and win over Whitby this week
> SCARBOROUGH RUFC SAXONS - Yorkshire Bowl victory against Malton & Norton
> EDGEHILL RESERVES - 6-0 win over title rivals West Pier Reserves
> NEWLANDS FC - NRCFA Sunday Cup win over rivals Trafalgar
> SCARBOROUGH HC LADIES - 3-2 win over Halifax to go top of the league
> ALEX MUIR - 16-year-old scored three and set up four goals for Roscoes
> JORDAN WOOD - Goalkeeper scored and saved pen in NRCFA Cup shoot-out win for West Pier
> GEORGE HEGARTY - Scored six for Scarborough Athletic Under-10s