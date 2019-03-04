Scarborough News Performance of the Week - vote now

SN Performance of the Week
It's time to vote for the Scarborough News Performance of the Week.

There's six candidates for this week's award:

* ITIS ITIS ROVERS / Won their NRCFA Saturday Challenge Cup semi-final

* ANGEL ATHLETIC / Won their NRCFA Sunday Challenge Cup semi-final

* EDGEHILL FC / Won the Saturday League Division One title

* SCARBOROUGH RUFC / Sealed a superb last-gasp derby win at Driffield

* SCARBOROUGH LADIES U10s REDS / Won 5-0 against Brooklyn

* SCARBOROUGH HOCKEY CLUB / Wins for the men's and women's first teams

*** VOTING CLOSES 2pm WEDNESDAY ***