Scarborough News Performance of the Week - Vote now

It's time to vote for this week's Performance of the Week.

There are nine candidates to choose from this week.

* ITIS ITIS ROVERS / NRCFA SATURDAY CHALLENGE CUP WINNERS

* SCARBOROUGH RUFC / WON FINAL GAME OF SEASON 39-26 V BRADFORD & BINGLEY

* SCARBOROUGH ATHLETIC U17S / WON THEIR CUP FINAL 4-2

* MIA LONGMAN / FINISHED SEVENTH AT NATIONAL UNDER-12S TABLE TENNIS TOURNAMENT

* PHIL BENISTON / WON 100KG CLASS TITLE AT BRITISH BENCH PRESS CHAMPIONSHIPS

* PINDAR SCHOOL YEAR 8 FOOTBALL TEAM / BEAT LADY LUMLEY'S TO WIN DISTRICT CUP

* SI COUPLAND / HAT-TRICK IN LAST LEAGUE GAME TO TAKE HIS TALLY TO 34 GOALS

* EDGEHILL RESERVES / ENDED SEASON UNBEATEN AFTER 3-2 WIN OVER AYTON

* INCLUSIVE FITNESS / TACKLED THE TOTAL WARRIOR COURSE

*** Voting closes 2pm on Wednesday ***