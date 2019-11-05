Scarborough News Performance of the Week - Vote now

SN Performance of the Week

There's nine candidates this week:

> SCARBOROUGH RUFC VALKYRIES - 22-5 win at Ripon

> SEAMER UNDER-SEVENS - Great start to the season and win over Whitby this week

> SCARBOROUGH RUFC SAXONS - Yorkshire Bowl victory against Malton & Norton

> EDGEHILL RESERVES - 6-0 win over title rivals West Pier Reserves

> NEWLANDS FC - NRCFA Sunday Cup win over rivals Trafalgar

> SCARBOROUGH HC LADIES - 3-2 win over Halifax to go top of the league

> ALEX MUIR - 16-year-old scored three and set up four goals for Roscoes

> JORDAN WOOD - Goalkeeper scored and saved pen in NRCFA Cup shoot-out win for West Pier