Scarborough quartet march into last 16 of County Cup

Sunday reports

Cayton Corinthians booked their place with a 7-2 home win against league rivals Goal Sports.

Brad Atkinson led the way with a hat-trick for Cayton, while stand-in boss Luke Chambers hit a double and Si Coupland and Chris Hannam struck a goal apiece.

Nicko Dunn was named as man of the match for Cayton.

Ryan Hunter and Jordan Padgham scored for Goal Sports and Sam Thompson was their man of the match.

The Valley won 6-1 at Cleveland Seniors Lions

Valley started in a dominant fashion and took the lead on 10 minutes when James Barber whipped in a free-kick and Richard Tolliday finished at the back post.

Tolliday then doubled the lead after Daniel Appleby played him through on the 25-minute mark.

Tyson Stubbings added another five minutes later with a fine goal finishing off a passing move. Stubbings then turned provider as he slotted captain Appleby through to finish and make the score 4-0 at half-time.

In the second half Cleveland pulled a goal back from a setpiece but quickfire goals from Jensen Bradbury and Daniel Appleby secured the win.

Valley boss Ben Kristensen said: "The man of the match was Damian Loggie for a tireless display in midfield, but I'd like to give the whole team credit for grafting hard on a long away trip."

Zac Hansen was the star man with four goals as Newlands romped to a 12-1 home win against Oddies WMC.

Right-back Liam Mintoft and Christopher Pearson also scored two each, with Tris Mustoe, Rob Whitehead, Callum Myers and Ryan Link also notching.

Mintoft scored the pick of the goals with a thumping 25-yard strike into the top corner of the Oddies net, Hansen was named man of the match with Link also shining in central midfield.

Trafalgar also eased into the next round, chalking up a 6-1 home win against The Erimus.

The goals were scored by Mikey Barker (2), Liam Love, Tom Greenwood, Josh Fergus and Joel Ramm.

The men of the match in a solid team performance were Love and Dean Craig.

In the Sunday League, Roscoes Bar won 3-2 at home to Eastfield United thanks to a hat-trick from John Price.

Man of the match for Roscoes was shared between Harry Harman and Price.

Luke Kirby and Tommy Day netted for United, whose man of the match was Tom Hickin.