Scarborough Rep side spot on as they see off York rivals

The Scarborough & District Saturday League Representative Side beat their York League counterparts 6-5 on penalties at the Flamingo Land Stadium tonight.

York took the lead when Ricky Nock scored an own goal, although the hosts were annoyed after they felt Niall Gibb had been fouled in the build up.

Parity was soon restored however, Sean Exley banging in a composed leveller.

Kieran Link and Martin Cooper went close, but York soon regained the lead, yet again the Scarborough players aggrieved after they believed there was a hand ball moments earlier.

York led 2-1 at the interval, but Scarborough scored the only goal of the second half, Jamie Bradshaw rattling in from the penalty spot after Gary Thomas was brought down, and the game went to pens.

The visitors took the early initiative as they scored first and Bradshaw's spot-kick was easily saved.

York scored their second but missed their third and successful pens from Gibb and Joe Gallagher had the scores all square.

Both sides scored their fourth, Lloyd Henderson netting the Scarborough pen, and York missed their fourth, handing Harry Holden the chance to seal the win for Steve Clegg's men.

Holden, however, sent his penalty way over the bar and crashing into the swimming pool behind the goal.

Tyson Stubbings, Jordan Wood and Gary Thomas netted in sudden death before York eventually missed, Curtis Rose then firing in the winning pen for a 6-5 success.