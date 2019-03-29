Scarborough's Jonathan Greening to line up alongside new Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in legends game

Scarborough born Jonathan Greening is set to line up in a legends game alongside Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as they take on Bayern Munich to mark 20 years since their dramatic Champions League success at the Nou Camp.

Greening has been confirmed in the squad alongside newly-appointed United boss Solskjaer for the game that will mark 20 years since Teddy Sheringham and Solskjaer netted last-gasp goals at the Nou Camp to seal Champions League success.

Also in the United side that will take on the German club Bayern's legends on May 26, will be the likes of legendary goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel and superstar midfielder David Beckham.

The side will also be managed by Sir Alex Ferguson, with the game to raise funds for the Manchester United Foundation.

The confirmed Manchester United Legends squad

Goalkeepers: Peter Schmeichel, Raimond van der Gouw. Defenders: Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Jaap Stam, Denis Irwin, Ronny Johnsen, Wes Brown, Henning Berg, David May. Midfielders: David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, Jesper Blomqvist, Jonathan Greening. Forwards: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Teddy Sheringham, Dwight Yorke, Andy Cole