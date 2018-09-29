Scarborough seal success against high-flying Morpeth

Scarborough RUFC sealed a 22-17 win at home to North One East high-flyers Morpeth at Silver Royd.

It was the joint-leaders of the table Morpeth who went ahead after a sustained period of pressure, the visitors crashing over for a 7-0 lead.

Simon Smith's men battled back into the contest though and James Perrett touching down twice and Tom Ratcliffe converted for a 14-7 advantage.

Scarborough's turnaround was complete when Aaron Wilson crashed over for a 19-7 lead at the break.

Morpeth touched down to make it 19-12, but a Ratcliffe penalty soon took it up to 22-12.

Scarborough held on for the win, despite another late try for Morpeth taking the score to 22-17.

