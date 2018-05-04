Scholes too strong as Minor League cups return to town

Scarborough and District Minor League cup finals returned to Scarborough with their first final at the Flamingo Land Stadium after a 10-year break, and the teams provided a great game to mark the occasion.

In the end it was Scholes Park Raiders Under-12s who lifted the AH Kettley Motor Services Cup with a 4-0 win against Cayton.

Cayton Under-12s

Both teams started the game very well both looking to play a passing game from the kick off.

The first quarter was fairly even with the teams trying to get control of the game. As it progressed it was Scholes who began to take the upper hand and apply the pressure with pacy attacks and excellent team play.

Cayton were defending well and dealing with the Scholes attack until Jake Gallagher struck a superb long-range shot which surprised Abi Pollard in Cayton’s goal, she was unable to stopit hitting the back of the net putting Scholes 1-0 up after 17 minutes.

Scholes upped the pressure with the confidence of the goal, bringing two further great saves from Pollard before Casey Clegg headed home from a right-sided cross to give Scholes a two-goal lead.

Jake Gallagher almost added a third moments, later, hitting the bar with another superb long-range shot.

Minutes before half-time Josh Barnett cleverly gave Scholes a three-goal advantage when he capitalised on a defensive mix up, nipping in to take control and knock the ball into an empty net.

Cayton began the second half with a determination to build on their defensive strengths and to try and move the ball forward quicker to test the Scholes back-line.

Scholes however had other ideas and wanted to increase their lead, utilising the pace in their forward line and with their liking for long-range shooting.

After hitting the post directly from a corner which bounced kindly back into the keeper’s hands and having a shot from distance fumbled past the post, Scholes did manage to increase their lead to 4-0 when George McFadyen closed down a ball which was being left for the keeper, and managed to get there first, rounding the keeper and finishing under great pressure from the Cayton defenders.

Cayton battled hard to try and get back into the game and create chances of their own, but they just couldn’t get the final ball right to really trouble the Scholes keeper.

Scholes Park Raiders achieved the league and cup double with this victory and capped off an excellent season for them.

Cayton will also be pleased with their season, being named runners-up in the league too.