Scott, Garbutt and Farrow shine as Sherburn crush Thornton Dale

Struggling Thornton Dale 2nds had a day to forget as they lost their game in Division Four against Sherburn 2nds by 255 runs.

Sherburn stormed to 266-6 during their innings, Liam Scott leading the way with 103.

He was backed by 70 from Jordon Wharton, 31 from Ashley Oldroyd and 25 not out from Liam Jack.

The Dale reply was gunned down for just 11, as Brian Garbutt took five wickets for just two runs and Jordon Farrow took 4-8.

Great Habton 2nds beat Scalby 2nds at home by six wickets.

Adrian Hollingsworth’s 31 was the highlight of Scalby’s 74, as Harvey Wood took 3-1, James Allen and Jordan Allanby both claiming two.

Stephen Shannon kept Habton on their toes as he took 4-7 from five overs, but 35 from Dan Walker helped lead them over the winning line.

Flamborough showed their batting strength in a 10-wicket win against Wykeham 3rds.

A knock of 36 from Robin Shepherdson and 25 from Lewis Eustace took Wykeham to 117-6, Jack Waud taking 3-32.

Openers Andy Dixon (40no) and Josh Garbutt (57no) did the rest for Flamborough.

Scarborough RUFC had a comfortable 105-run victory against Ravenscar 2nds.

Ian Williams (24), Mark Shippey (34) and Phil Fletcher (53) took the Rugby Club to a total of 163-8, with Luke Stokoe taking 4-21 and John Nelson 3-28.

Ravenscar then dropped short of their target thanks to three wickets for Mark Kelly.

In Division Three, Ravenscar’s bowling attack earned them an eight-wicket success against Muston.

Muston were taken out for just 37 from 24.4 overs, Babu Matthew picking up figures of 5-15 and Will Warwick claiming 4-19.

Ravenscar’s batsmen then completed the job.

Ganton 2nds completed a victory by five wickets in their game against Flixton 3rds.

Freddie Lockwood’s 5-77, Will Bradley’s 3-18 and Fred Bradley’s 3-28 saw off Flixton for 72, before Ganton stumbled home.

S Farrow was the star of the show for Nawton Grange 2nds as they beat Filey 2nds by seven wickets to continue their solid start to the new season.

He took 5-7 in Filey’s knock of 81, before John Moxon’s 30 helped Grange to the win.

Mulgrave 2nds saw off Grosmont by six wickets.

Stuart Knaggs top-scored with 20 for Grosmont in their 101, with Ben Duell taking five wickets.

Luke Jackson’s 43 not out and 21 from Kieran Noble led the successful reply.

The game between Malton & Old Malton 3rds and Heslerton 2nds was off.

Snainton hung on for a tight 20-run victory in their Division Two clash with Wold Newton.

Opener Mike Eyre (20) played a big part in hauling Snainton to 80, as Mark Holtby took 5-19 and Koppy Phoungsavath picked up 3-7.

Only Stuart Harrison with 22 was able to cope in Newton’s reply, with Michael Kipling bagging 4-5 and Ben Norman taking 4-10.

Sewerby beat Pickering 3rds by three wickets in a low-scoring encounter.

Pickering closed on 59, with Isaac Edmond making 29 of them. Steven Hood was the top bowler with 4-8.

Sewerby then made it to the finish line, despite three wickets for Keith Barber.

Scalby 2nds did enough to grab a seven-wicket win against Ebberston 2nds.

Jordan Newton’s knock in the 30s and 28s from Sam Megginson and Jon Metcalfe took Ebberston to 153-9.

Gareth Edmunds and Tony Geall both finished with three wickets each for the home side.

After losing two early wickets, an outstanding 68 not out from 13-year-old Gregor Fraser and an unbeaten 47 from all-rounder Edmunds finished the job.

Cayton 2nds came out on top against Seamer 2nds by 86 runs.

Despite Matty Walters’ 4-50, Cayton managed a score of 199-7, with David Walker hitting 58, Toby Jones 25, and Lee Pettitt 41 not out.

Joe Tiffany’s 27 and 37 from Thomas Greenwood gave Seamer some hope, but 5-13 from Simon Glave and 3-28 from Darren Jones ended their charge.

Wykeham 2nds beat Staxton 2nds by three wickets.

Dan Bateson’s 7-20 and 3-26 from David Stockhill bowled out Staxton for 75.

A spell of 3-17 from Rich Flinton caused issues in the reply, but Max Lane’s 38 not out helped them to the lion’s share of the points.