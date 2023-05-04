Seamer & Irton School Under-11s girls set their sights on Wembley glory

Seamer & Irton Girls U11s will play in the National League final at Wembley Stadium.

​The Seamer & Irton Girls team, who were Boro’s representatives, won the National League Trust Under-11 Girls North Cup 2023.

They now head to Wembley in May to face the National League South winner, with the game being played before the National League play-off match.

The incredible day of results saw the Seamer girls draw 2-2 against King’s Lynn Town, followed by a superb 4-0 victory against York City.

The Boro team then won by four goals to nil against AFC Fylde, followed by a 3-0 triumph against Chester FC, and a final group game 1-0 win against Solihull Moors.

The semi-final saw Boro and Chester draw 1-1, the Seamer girls winning on penalties and in the final Athletic saw off Solihull 2-1.

The girls were invited to the Boro v Banbury United match as the club’s guests of honour, along with five members of the 1973 Scarborough FC team which won the FA Trophy at Wembley.

The National League north match was a day after the 50th anniversary of the final victory against Wigan Athletic at the old Wembley Stadium, Boro’s first success in the competition.

Football historian Stephen Adamson has created a commemorative booklet to celebrate this occasion.